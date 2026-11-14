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Marquette County Habitat for Humanity hosts bingo fundraiser in Gwinn
12 days ago
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a bingo fundraiser next Wednesday night at The Up North Lodge in Gwinn to support safe, affordable housing across the county. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with nine games running from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and $20 tickets—available in advance or at the door—include admission and three game boards, with extra boards sold on site. For daily U.P. news updates, visit MyUPNow.com.