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Opinion: The pundits are wrong. The Latino vote isn’t volatile, it’s a wave
By Unai Montes-Irueste,11 days ago
On Nov. 3, Starr County, Texas, a county that is about 97 percent Latino, gave Democrat James Talarico roughly 77 percent of its vote in the U.S. Senate race. Two years earlier, the same county gave Donald Trump about 57 percent. Statewide, Gina Hinojosa, the daughter of Mexican immigrants with roots in the Rio Grande Valley, unseated Gov. Greg Abbott and became the first Latina governor-elect in Texas history. Talarico carried nine border counties that Trump won in 2024.
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