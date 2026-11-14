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What a mess! Current airline waivers in response to the F.A.A. grounding of all air traffic
By Harriet Baskas,11 days ago
A nationwide air traffic ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that began on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, lasted about 4 fours before being lifted at around 8:15 ET Friday evening. Federal officials blame aging technology for the problem that canceled thousands of flights and now leaves...