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Dickinson County author Dana Saugstad releases second Yooper-themed children's book
By Email,12 days ago
Dickinson County author Dana Saugstad is out with her second Upper Peninsula-themed children's book, "The Yooper ABCs," highlighting U.P. spots from Amasa to Brimley after noticing a shortage of local kids' books when she moved to the region in 2021. Her new release joins her holiday debut, "The Twelve Days of Yooper Christmas," with both titles available at local U.P. bookstores and online. For daily U.P. news updates, visit MyUPNow.com.