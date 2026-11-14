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Bryson DeChambeau Unveils The Orchard, a Hometown Golf Project in Clovis
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,12 days ago
Bryson DeChambeau is going home to build. On Friday, the two-time U.S. Open champion announced The Orchard, a golf and residential community planned for the historic McFarlane Ranch in Clovis, Calif. The site sits just east of Clovis East High School, where he graduated in 2012, near the intersection of Ashlan and Leonard avenues. The project is a collaboration with the Cook family's Cook Land Company, the Clovis-based developer that has been DeChambeau's real estate partner for several years.