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Treat Yourself To Minnesota’s Best Farm-To-Table Dining At This Wonderfully Unassuming Little Restaurant
By Greyson Murphy,12 days ago
There’s a restaurant in Duluth, Minnesota that’s been quietly making people very happy, and it’s about time more people knew about it. Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar sits in Canal Park and serves farm-to-table food that will genuinely rearrange your expectations about what a meal in northern Minnesota can be.
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