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Fan Talk (Hour 4)
8 days ago
Our Billiken insider, Ryan Luechtefeld of Delmar Mortgage, joins the show to talk all things SLU Hoops. Ryan discusses the Robbie Avila news and his surprise level from his departure to TCU. How will SLU be impacted offensively without Avila? Ryan also shares his perspective on last Friday’s game vs. Mizzou and what he took away from the win. We then talk Kellen Thames and Tre Green’s start to the season and also preview the game on Sunday against High Point.