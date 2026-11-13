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Third Congressional Goes Blue
By The County Compass,7 days ago
The magnitude of the Democrat wave came thru loud and clear Tuesday morning when Republican incumbent Greg Murphy released a statement confirming the Nov. 3 election of Raymond Smith for North Carolina’s Third District Congressional seat. “I would be remiss,” wrote Murphy, “if I did not express personal disappointment in not being able to continue what I believe was good and diligent work on behalf of the people of eastern North Carolina.”