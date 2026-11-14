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Greenwich 3-peats as Class D champs, Burnt Hills wins Class A on last second field goal
By Adam "AJ" Pankowski,12 days ago
Section Two’s “Super Bowl” weekend delivered a pair of championship performances, from a wire-to-wire rout in Class D to a last-second field goal that decided Class A. In the Class D Super Bowl, top-seeded Greenwich and Canajoharie-Fort Plain met in a rematch of a regular-season game that ended 60-6 in favor of Greenwich. The Witches picked up right where they left off, scoring on the first play from scrimmage when Brett Traver hit Omar DeJesus, who took it 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 8-0.
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