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Maid Brigade Franchise Review 2026: Costs, Fees, News, Average Revenues and/or Profits
By Franchise Chatter,12 days ago
Maid Brigade is a residential cleaning franchise where owning several territories is the norm rather than the exception. Of the 67 franchisees in Item 19, 54 operate more than one territory, and together the 67 cover 254 territories. The brand is now part of the Evive Brands home-services platform. New owners also start with a funded marketing push: the $39,600 marketing fee paid upfront earns a $3,000 monthly credit toward the $4,000 local marketing commitment during the first 12 months.