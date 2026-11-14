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Peltola leads in U.S. Senate race, nearing 50% mark with almost all ballots counted
By Alaska Public Media,12 days ago
The Alaska Division of Elections tallied an additional 4,290 ballots Saturday. The Associated Press now estimates 97% of the vote is counted. U.S. Senate: Democrat Mary Peltola’s lead slightly increased in the U.S. Senate race, she now has 49.9% of the vote to Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s 46%. The Associated Press has not called the race.