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Watch Eminem Fuel IDK's Video For His J Dilla Produced Single 'Welcome'
10 days ago
(IC) Boundary-pushing artist, rapper, singer, and producer IDK unveils "WELCOME," a historic new single featuring Eminem and produced by J Dilla. Bringing together the two Detroit legends on a song for the first time, the track pairs Dilla's unmistakable production with IDK's signature range and sharp storytelling. "WELCOME" arrives alongside the announcement of IDK's partnership with Shady Records and Interscope Records for all future releases.