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Ohio’s newly elected secretary of state outlines election priorities
By Sara Goldenberg,12 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s newly elected secretary of state is already focused on our state’s next election. Allison Russo is the first Democrat elected to the position in 20 years. In an exclusive interview with 19 News one week after her win, she said her priorities include education, voter engagement and registering more young voters.
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