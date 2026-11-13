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Donalds says he’s eyeing ‘talent’ to head state agencies; names more transition team members
By Christine Sexton (via Florida Phoenix),10 days ago
Republican Byron Donalds celebrates his win in the Florida governor race on Nov. 3, 2026, flanked by his wife, Erika, and running mate Bryan Ávila. (Photo via Donalds Facebook page)Gov.-elect Byron Donalds, focusing on his transition from congressman to governor, said Friday that he’s been looking at the state’s agencies and considering “potential personnel.”