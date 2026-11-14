undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EarthTalk: Innovating To Reduce Textile Waste
12 days ago
Over the past few decades, the fashion industry’s production, consumption and discard of clothes has constantly deteriorated the planet’s health. In fact, the industry accounts for over 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions each year. With the rise of the fast fashion sector, more and more low-quality clothes are designed and produced to meet constantly changing trends. These clothes are intended to be discarded after use, not recycled or reused. In addition, the production of virtually all textiles uses significant amounts of water, chemicals and energy, further adding to the industry’s eco-impact.