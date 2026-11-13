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Rethinking the Horror of “Appropriate”
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Last Friday, I attended the Holy Cross Theatre Department’s production of “Appropriate,” a play by American playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The play follows a family cleaning out their late father’s Arkansas home after his death, where they discover an album containing photos of lynching. The discovery forces the family to confront their father’s racism and the possibility that the man they thought they knew was capable of such sinister things. At its core, “Appropriate” exposes the hypocrisy that often emerges when white families encounter evidence of their relatives’ racism, as they have the impulse to make excuses, rewrite history, and protect the image of a loved one because surely the person they knew could not have been so awful.