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There Are Too Many Celebrities
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
The other day, I saw an Instagram carousel of celebrities running the New York City Marathon. As I scrolled, I noticed that most, if not all, “celebrities” listed were people I had not heard of. I don’t think it’s because I don’t spend a lot of time online. I do, too much time in fact. I think it’s because the bar for being a “celebrity” is too low, and anybody can be considered one.