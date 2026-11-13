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Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: Commentary On The 2026 Inductees
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Every year, I find myself very interested in the new inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, but it doesn’t air on ABC until Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, and a day later on Hulu and Disney+. After hosting the Vinyl Night event for the month of November with the theme honoring the inductees of Oasis and Sade, I have been thinking more about this year’s inductee class, and how I interpret their inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I have decided to provide commentary on the artists whom I know well and enjoy the music of.