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Former Chiefs WR’s Wife Shares Strong Message After Abrupt Cut
By Emily Bicks,12 days ago
Just before the NFL trade deadline expired this week, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled the trigger on a move to obtain wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. In the exchange, Kansas City received Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick while the Colts got a 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round pick. The following day, the Chiefs released wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio.