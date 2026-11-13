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Andrew Garfield to Receive Spotlight Award, Actor, for ‘Artificial’ at Palm Springs Film Awards
By Norica P.,9 days ago
Andrew Garfield will be honored with the Spotlight Award, Actor, at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance in Artificial. Andrew Garfield stars as Sam Altman in Neon’s Artificial. From director Luca Guadagnino comes the story of OpenAI and a two-decade artificial intelligence arms race. When a computer scientist and AI pioneer, Professor Geoffrey Hinton (Mark Rylance) makes a breakthrough they are certain will alter humanity forever, Sam Altman, Elon Musk (Ike Barinholtz), and the most prominent figures in Silicon Valley race to become part of their vision. As the technology becomes more powerful and more valuable than anyone ever imagined, a battle wages over who should control the tech that could change the fate of humanity. The film also stars Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman and Jason Schwartzman.