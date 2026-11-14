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Jeffery Simmons Finally Opened Up About The Bears Trade And Why It Upset Him
By Erik Lambert,12 days ago
The Chicago Bears made some NFL history two weeks ago when they sent two 1st round picks to the Tennessee Titans for Jeffery Simmons. It marked the first time a team had given up that big of a package for a defensive tackle. General manager Ryan Poles felt Simmons’ ability to disrupt the line of scrimmage was something the team had been missing. Not to mention, he brought a caliber of leadership that is difficult to find. If anybody could transform the Bears’ defense, it’d be him.