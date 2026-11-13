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Jesse Eisenberg, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Beth de Araújo, and Dawn Porter to be Honored at Celebrating Sundance Institute: The Boulder Debut Event
By Angela Ramsay,11 days ago
Jesse Eisenberg, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Beth de Araújo, and Dawn Porter will be honored at the 2027 Sundance Film Festival’s annual fundraiser, Celebrating Sundance Institute: The Boulder Debut. Jesse Eisenberg will receive the annual Trailblazer Award, Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the second annual Robert Redford Luminary Award, Beth de...