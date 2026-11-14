undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minnesota Plans Saturday Flight to Penn State After Nationwide Ground Stop
12 days ago
Penn State’s Saturday matchup with Minnesota has faced an unexpected complication before either team takes the field: getting the Golden Gophers to Happy Valley. Minnesota is expected to fly to State College on Saturday morning after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted its Friday travel plans, according to reporting from On3. An exact arrival time had not been established in the outlet’s latest Friday night update.