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Area townships bulk at Dixie Highway lane reduction proposal
By David Fleet,12 days ago
Several Oakland County townships say the Road Commission is heading in the wrong direction with a proposed $16 million road diet for Dixie Highway. Earlier this year, the Road Commission for Oakland County pitched a $16 million safety overhaul for Dixie Highway that would shrink a 10-mile stretch from Davisburg Road to the Genesee County line. Under the proposed plan, the existing four-lane road would be reconfigured into three lanes. Traffic would be reduced to one lane in each direction, separated by a center two-way left-turn lane.
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