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MSHA proposes changes to silica rule
By Edited by Kevin Yanik,8 days ago
The Mine Safety & Health Administration (MSHA) proposed changes to its 2024 rule on respirable crystalline silica exposure and respiratory protection. The proposed rule would modify requirements related to compliance methods, exposure monitoring, medical surveillance, recordkeeping and respiratory protection, including provisions based on Occupational Safety & Health Administration standards. The proposal retains the permissible exposure limit for respirable crystalline silica at 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air and the action level at 25 micrograms per cubic meter.