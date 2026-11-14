undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NBC Sets Premiere Date for Comedy "Sunset P.I." Starring Jake Johnson
By Brett Hense,11 days ago
NBC has today announced the premiere date for its upcoming original comedy series Sunset P.I. starring Jake Johnson. The 10-episode first season will premiere on Monday, February 8 at 8:30/7:30c. The comedy will take over the time slot currently occupied by The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins, which will wrap its second season in mid-January.