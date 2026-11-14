undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Airlines Resume Flights After FAA Lifts Ground Stop
12 days ago
Airlines are resuming operations after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night. The ground stop, which lasted about four hours, was issued due to radar and communication issues affecting multiple air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the problems to "an incredibly old air traffic control system," according to NPR.