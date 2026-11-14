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REVIEW: CBS' "Beyond the Gates" - Episodes 2.207 through 2.210
12 days ago
While making choices for the future, Bill must confront his troubled past. Martin tries a tactic to help Naomi with Smitty's case. Hayley is ready to run free until she meets a mysterious roadblock. Jacob is thrown by a surprising phone call. Chelsea and Kat come to Bill for help, while Tomas leaves his lover spurned. Hayley isn't buying what Leslie is selling. Dani stands her ground when Bill tries to flip the script. Nicole has tender words for Kat. Joey and Heather go head to head.