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Komatsu debuts dozer suitable for various applications
By Edited by Jack Kopanski,8 days ago
Komatsu North America introduced the D175AX-10, a production dozer featuring a new engine, four-speed automatic transmission and redesigned steering system and blade. According to Komatsu, the D175AX-10 delivers up to 25 percent greater productivity and up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency in slot dozing compared with the previous D155AX-8. The dozer is suitable for applications such as aggregate production, mining and large-scale site development.