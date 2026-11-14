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I saw Adobe's wildest experiments at MAX, and you can try 2 of them right now
By Mahnoor Faisal,12 days ago
I didn't exactly have Terry Crews dancing on stage on my Adobe MAX 2026 bingo card. Then again, I didn't expect to see half the things Adobe demonstrated that evening, either. If you're a bit confused here, let me give you a real quick recap. MAX is Adobe's flagship creativity event, where it brings together creatives from all over the world to showcase its latest innovations, share ideas, and give us a glimpse of what's next.