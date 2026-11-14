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No. 4 Florida Volleyball Claims Outright SEC Title in Mississippi State Win
By Taryn Friend,12 days ago
Mississippi State hadn’t lost at home all season. Florida hadn’t won a conference title outright in 12 years. Friday night in Starkville, one of those streaks had to end. Both did. No. 4 Florida volleyball (22-2, 13-1 SEC) beat Mississippi State (17-8, 7-7) in four sets (25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13) at the Newell-Grissom Building, claiming its first outright SEC title since 2014 and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
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