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SOP’s QUESTion Box Presents: Are fungi alive? Do they have insides?
By Len Harrison,10 days ago
This question comes from a local fifth grader, courtesy of the Science Outreach Program (SOP)’s question box. Teams from the Science Outreach Program make weekly visits to elementary school classrooms in the Portland area to encourage scientific learning in younger students—most importantly, by making it fun. One of the ways they do this is by having a question box, where any student can submit a question they have about the world, and the Science Outreach team will explore the answer with them. Now, this spirit of curiosity has taken on a new form in the Quest. If you have any serious SOP questions, please contact scienceoutreach@reed.edu, but if you just have a silly science question you’ve always wanted answered, we have a Reedie question box in the shape of a turtle outside of Bio 246. Drop us a question!