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From Texas to Baylor, Which CFB Teams Have Been Affected by FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop?
12 days ago
Multiple college football programs, including Texas and Baylor, were affected after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. At 3:54 PM ET, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the ground stop because of a communication problem in all Air Route Traffic Control centers, with FAS on top of it. By 8:30 PM ET, the FAA lifted the ground stop.