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Scattered snow showers continue as a warming trend takes hold next week
By Tanner Beam,12 days ago
It’s been a pretty cold and gloomy Friday, but football games looked like they went well across the area for the first round of playoffs! Meadow Bridge got a little bit of a wintry mix/rain falling throughout parts of the game and it looks like Bluefield just missed out on quite a snow game as there is snow falling at a pretty good clip at the time of writing this post. However, we still aren’t expecting much in the way of accumulation, but we still could see an inch to two piling up where the heaviest of the snow happens to fall overnight through Saturday.
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