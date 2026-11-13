undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wildwood Packs a Punch
10 days ago
Avid Quest readers may have happened upon my article from last week detailing my anticipation for Laika Studio’s newest film Wildwood (if they didn’t jet out of town too quickly before fall break). I’ll cut to the chase and say that, ultimately, Wildwood was everything I had hoped it would be. No movie is perfect, and certainly this film was far from flawless, but as someone who was quite worried about the potential for a major flop, my fears were proven unfounded.