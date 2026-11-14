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Mango Automotive Says Brake-Pad Life Depends on More Than Mileage
12 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 14, 2026 - Albuquerque drivers who spend much of their day moving between traffic lights, school zones, and rush-hour backups may be putting more wear on their brake pads than their mileage suggests. Mango Automotive has published new guidance explaining why frequent city stops can shorten brake-pad life and what drivers should watch for as their brakes wear.