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UPDATE: Michigan State Police identify driver in deadly South Range hit-and-run
12 days ago
Michigan State Police say they have identified the driver involved in Wednesday night's deadly hit-and-run crash in South Range that killed a 69-year-old local man in a crosswalk on M-26. Troopers attempted lifesaving aid at the scene, though the victim did not survive, and the ongoing investigation will be turned over to the Houghton County Prosecutor once complete. For daily U.P. news updates, visit MyUPNow.com.