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Louisiana pilot shares perspectives after being impacted by US flight ground stop
By Jeff Beimfohr,12 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — A communication failure involving the air traffic control system disrupted flight operations Friday, raising questions about aviation safety and the reliability of the nation's aging air traffic infrastructure. Pilot Keith Rutherford, who was traveling to Baton Rouge, described the situation during an interview with KTBS 3...