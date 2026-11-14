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Hidden In Cape Cod's Elbow Is A Coastal Town Brimming With Quiet Beaches And New England Charm
By Editor recommendations,12 days ago
Orleans, Massachusetts, is the quintessential New England coastal town. Nestled in Cape Cod's "elbow," this hamlet offers a mix of a quiet seaside vibe, stunning views, and Instagram-worthy sunsets and sunrises. Bookended by the Cape on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other, this charming coastal gem offers visitors a diverse experience, from tranquil escapes to giant waves crashing on an oceanfront. The town's two most famous beaches offer differing experiences of a day at the beach, but they both rival the experience you'd have at Coast Guard Beach, a Massachusetts coastal gem considered one of the best beaches in America.
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