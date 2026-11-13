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This Historic Hill Country Post Office Is Now A Soulful Sparkling Wine Bar
By Editor recommendations,9 days ago
Hye, Texas, is a small, unincorporated community (population 100, give or take) that sits along U.S. Highway 290 about 20 miles east of Fredericksburg. While Fredericksburg is the better-known hub for wine-focused getaways and German heritage, Hye has carved out its own place on the Texas Wine Trail. With wineries, the state's oldest legal distillery, and a slower, more laid-back pace, Hye is a Hill Country treasure worth seeking.
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