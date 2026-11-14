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Puerto Rico's Tourist-Free Town Is A Breathtaking Beach Destination Hidden On The Caribbean Coast
By Editor recommendations,12 days ago
There tons of reasons to love Puerto Rico. From its mouthwatering food to the turquoise blue sea to the laid-back island energy, this Caribbean gem pulls you in and never quite lets you go. The capital city and hub of Puerto Rico, San Juan, is charming, historic, and vibrant. El Yunque, the only rainforest in the U.S., boasts some of the most incredible waterfall hikes we've ever experienced. But beyond the well-traveled tourist path lies a breathtaking destination where the pace slows and beaches lie untouched.