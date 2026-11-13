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The Utah ski destination beginners shouldn’t overlook
By Editor recommendations,11 days ago
Brighton Resort is a ski and snowboard destination in Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon, established in 1936. The mountain offers beginner trails, lessons, and lift access alongside intermediate and advanced routes for experienced winter sports visitors. Utah's tourism office identifies Brighton as a family-friendly destination with terrain for several ability levels....