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Between Waco And Big Spring State Park Is Texas' Lakeside Destination With Scenic Camping Spots And Outdoor Fun
By Editor recommendations,11 days ago
Texas has roughly 370 miles of Gulf coastline with busy beaches and rolling waves, but there's just something about a day on a lake that offers a different vibe. Lake life is a little more laid-back, allowing you to explore quiet coves, drop a line, take a swim, and unwind near the shoreline—all without the extra crowds. You can experience this and more at Flat Rock Park & Campground in Brownwood, Texas. If you're seeking a peaceful spot to gather in the afternoons and then spend evenings watching picturesque sunsets, this lakeside gem is the place for you. It's a sweet reminder that the best getaways are never too far away.
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