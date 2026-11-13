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MGCCC Interpreter Training students gain hands-on experience at regional conference
8 days ago
Students in Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Interpreter Training Technology program gained valuable professional experience while volunteering at the Southeast Regional Institute on Deafness (SERID) Conference, held October 25–30 at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. The regional conference brought together professionals, educators and members of the Deaf...