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Texas signee Ferguson adds international gold; Zia Gravitt commits to Amarillo College
By Caitlin Leggett,12 days ago
With a college commitment already secured and a growing list of accolades, Vo Ferguson is adding another major achievement to his resume: an international gold medal. Ferguson has signed with the University of Texas. He is also the top-ranked player in Texas’ Class of 2027, and he has already thrown his first perfect game and earned Class 5A Pitcher of the Year honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association.
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