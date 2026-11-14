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Archbold football topples Keystone, advances to regional final
By Jude Hannahs sports@bryantimes.com,12 days ago
LAGRANGE — Archbold’s football team defeated Keystone in a dominant 39-8 victory Friday evening at Wildcat Stadium in a Division V, Region 18 regional semifinal matchup. With the win, the No. 4-seeded Bluestreaks are now 11-1 overall this season and have earned their 26th playoff victory in program history. It is also their first regional final appearance since 2019. For the No. 1-seeded Wildcats, they finished their season 10-1 overall.