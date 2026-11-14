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Ratepayers on the hook for $1.7 billion unpaid bill for Kincade, Dixie fires, regulatory judge decides
By Jaxon Van Derbeken,12 days ago
A regulatory law judge found ratepayers, not PG&E, should pay all outstanding costs from the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire. If the proposed decision issued Friday is approved, the total bill for ratepayers would be $1.7 billion, on top of funds PG&E previously tapped from the state’s wildfire fund.