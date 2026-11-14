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Evers fires UW System Regent Timothy Nixon after reported altercation with staff
By Thomas Heisel, FOX 11 News,12 days ago
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers has fired University of Wisconsin System Regent Timothy Nixon, effective immediately, after receiving reports that Nixon allegedly had an altercation with staff providing support for an official UW meeting. “It is my expectation that UW Regents I appoint behave themselves with decency and decorum,...