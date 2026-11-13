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Best Indoor Activities for Families This Month
By Amanda Miller,7 days ago
When the weather turns chilly or rainy, these indoor activities keep kids busy and happy. At LASM, BASF’s Kids’ Lab (Nov. 14, 22, and 28) offers 45-minute hands-on chemistry workshops for kids ages 6-12 and an accompanying adult. On Saturday, Nov. 21, Studio Saturday: Paint Your Own Blue Dog (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) lets families tour Reflections: The Art of George Rodrigue before painting a Blue Dog or Blue Cat inspired by their own pet.