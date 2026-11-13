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[Blu-Ray Review] Bunker Heights; Now Available From MVD
By Kevin Lovell,9 days ago
Set in a once-thriving Midwestern city overrun by corruption, organized crime, and violence, Bunker Heights follows burned-out homicide detective Derek Tucker as a routine investigation spirals into a nightmare involving a botched bank robbery, political assassination, and a horrifying secret beneath the city streets. ‘Bunker Heights’ accompanies a struggling homicide...